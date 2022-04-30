Wheaton pitches a gem, Cardinals record a win

Lamar baseball is tied with Sam Houston for first place in the WAC Southwest.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Lamar University scored an unearned run in the fourth inning and senior Adam Wheaton, and the Cardinals’ bullpen, made it hold up to defeat Sam Houston, 1-0, Saturday afternoon at Don Sanders Stadium in Huntsville.

The victory secured the weekend and season series for the Cardinals (27-16/13-7 WAC) with one more game remaining. More importantly it moves the Cards into a divisional tie with Sam Houston.

Senior Adam Wheaton (7-2) got the start and was near perfect. Wheaton went 6.1 innings allowing just five hits while striking out three Bearkats. Wheaton did walk three batters, but he worked his way through traffic with some strong defense behind him. He was one of four Cardinals to pitch on the day, but Jacob Ellis came on in the seventh recorded two outs on just one pitch. Daniel Cole pitched a scoreless frame in the eighth and Jack Dallas followed suit in the ninth to record save No. 9 on the season.

Neither starter deserved to lose Saturday as Sam Houston’s Steven Beard (4-3) pitched 7.0 innings allowing just the one unearned run on four hits with three strikeouts to take the loss. He also walked three batters on the afternoon.

The Cardinals finished the day with five hits led by Matthew McDonald’s 2-for-4 effort. McDonald drove in the game’s only run.

Wheaton – who took a no-hitter into the fifth – also held the Bearkat offense to five hits with all five hits coming from different players.

The Cardinals broke out on top in their half of the fourth taking advantage of a Sam Houston miscue. Kelby Weyler reached with one out in the inning on what appeared to be a routine grounder to second only to have the ball ricochet off the glove of the Bearkat second basemen. McDonald then forced a full count and blasted a ball off the wall in left to score Weyler.

Wheaton took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, but the Bearkats managed to get two singles in the inning. Despite the traffic on the bases, Wheaton and the defense escaped the inning and hung another 0 on the scoreboard. The Bearkats threatened again in the sixth loading the bases with two outs in the inning, but Wheaton got out of the inning by striking out Hunter Autrey. It was Wheaton’s third punchout of the afternoon, and also preserved a 1-0 lead.

Wheaton was lifted with one out – and one on – in the seventh Ellis. All the Edmond, Okla., native did was make one pitch in the inning to turn the double play and get LU into the eighth with the one-run lead. Cole and Dallas did the rest to preserve the win.