UTRGV takes series finale

Vaqueros take the weekend and season series.

BEAUMONT, Texas — UT Rio Grande Valley scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back defeating Lamar University, 6-1, Sunday afternoon at Vincent-Beck Stadium. With the victory, the Vaqueros took the weekend and season series from the Red and White.

The Cardinals (29-19/14-10 WAC) never could find their rhythm offensively being held to one run on four hits, while UTRGV scored their six runs on 12 hits. The Vaqueros followed up their three-run first with one in the second and two more in the fifth. The Cardinals cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the ninth on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Kelby Weyler.

LU’s four hits were recorded by four different players – Reese Durand, Weyler, Ryan Snell and Kirkland Banks.

Junior Daniel Cole (2-3) got the start but struggled out of the gate. He gave up three hits on three runs, including a three-run home run to UTRGV’s Bryan Sturges. Cole settled down after the first inning allowing one run on three hits over the course of the next three while striking out five. Cole was one of seven Cardinals to pitch during Sunday’s Mother’s Day contest.

Randy Garza took the mound for UTRGV Sunday and pitched one of his best games of the season going 7.0 scoreless giving up just three hits with two strikeouts and three walks. He was pulled for Ricky Gerik, jr., in the eighth inning.