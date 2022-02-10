UIW wins battle of the Cardinals

BEAUMONT, Texas — After a slow start it wasn't in the cards for Lamar University as Big Red fell to UIW, 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-14), Saturday afternoon at McDonald Gym. The loss extended a six-match skid for the Red and White.



The Cardinals (6-10/0-5 SLC) got out to a slow start Saturday and never recovered. Big Red fell behind, 5-0, in the opening set as UIW finished the day 42-10-100 (.320) from the floor. The Cardinals ended the day with 32 kills but recorded just a .111 attack percentage (32-19-117).



San Antonio's version of the Cardinals also finished the day with 15 total blocks and seven service aces.



Sophomore Paige Dugan led LU's attack with eight kills on 26 attempts (.154 attack percentage). Three other Cardinals added six kills (Kaitlyn Gil, Tytiana Johnson and Wiktoria Warpechowska).



The Cardinals will look to put the disappointment of Saturday behind them as they hit the road for two in Louisiana beginning Thursday, Oct. 6th at Southeastern Louisiana. The match against the Lions is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. from the University Center.