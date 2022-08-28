Tulane rallies late to beat LU in five

Lamar drops its first set of games with new head coach Brandon Crisp.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University faced one of the top teams from the American Athletic Conference Saturday to close out the final day of the Katrinka Crawford Invitational. The Cardinals pushed Tulane to a fifth set, but the Green Wave prevailed with a 3-2 (25-16, 21-25, 24-26, 26-24, 15-11) decision at McDonald Gym.

Senior Kaitlyn Gil led an offense that started slow but warmed up as the match went on. The Port Neches, Texas native buried 25 kills to go along with 10 digs and three block assists, while sophomore Paige Duggan added 11 kills and 11 digs.

Defensively, five different players recorded double-figure digs led by 23 from junior Giselle Santini. Junior Tytiana Johnson scored 12 points on the day behind seven kills and eight blocks (two solo stops).

After dropping the opening set, Big Red bounced back in the second by scoring the first three points and never trailed. LU would go on to build a six-point lead late in the set, 21-15, and never allowed Tulane to make a serious run recording a 25-21 decision. The Cardinals won the set despite hitting just .179 but forced their guests into a .111 average.

With the Cardinals on the board, Big Red was looking to take their first lead of the match. The Cardinals jumped out to a four-point lead midway through the third set only to watch Tulane battle back. The Green Wave responded with a 9-3 to take a two-point lead, 18-16, lead. The deficit was pushed to five, 23-18, before the Red and White clawed their way back.

Big Red closed the set on a 7-3 run to tie things up at 24. After a timeout, LU fed Gil who buried two attacks to pull the Cardinals back within three. After Tulane responded with a point, Big Red took advantage of a couple Green Wave mistakes and pulled within a point. Following a Tulane timeout, the Cards managed to tie the set at 24 forcing and extension. The Cardinals scored two of the next three points to take 2-1 lead in the match.

The Green Wave won the fourth to force a fifth and final set. Although the Cardinals jumped out to the early 3-1 lead, it was Tulane who rallied late for the lead in the final set and held on never allowing the Cardinals to reclaim the advantage.

The Cardinals return to action Friday, Sept. 2 when they travel to Florence, Ala., to compete in the North Alabama Classic. Big Red will face New Orleans in non-conference action followed by North Alabama and Grambling State.