The 'storm before the calm,' Lamar's basketball coach Alvin Brooks says the program has a bright future

Coach Brooks says players coming into the program will compliment its existing talent.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Since four Lamar Basketball players entered the transfer portal last week, the question "What now?" lingers after the team closed out the season with the worst record in the history of the program.

The Cardinals finished their first season in the WAC without a win at 0-18. The team have a net ranking of 354 out of the 358 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball teams.

Coach Alvin Brooks was named head coach almost a year ago. He says this season was a rough beginning for the team but it was just that, the beginning.

"The men that entered the transfer portal that's a part of college basketball," said Coach Brooks. "Last year there were 1,700 players in the transfer portal, 1,700. This year is already 500 plus and so it's already ahead of last year's pace. It's headed towards close to 2,000 in the transfer portal so that's part of the game. For us that just means an opportunity to rebuild."

Coach Brooks continues to put an emphasis on the rebuilding process and says the product will be better.