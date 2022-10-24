Southland regular season title is a stepping stone for Lamar soccer

The Cardinals aren't satisfied with solely a regular season title. They're looking to the NCAA tournament.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new conference and a new coach hasn't hindered Lamar soccer's mission to dominate.

Over the weekend the Cardinals beat the Corpus Christi Islanders on the road 2-1 in a dramatic fashion.

As the game clock was ticking down, junior forward Arely Alaniz gained possession and went for a long shot from left field with the wind blowing against the Cardinal. The ball went in with a minute and three seconds left in the game. It was Alaniz's shot that gave Big Red their third Southland regular season title in six years.

If the game ended in a draw, the Cardinals still would've claimed the title. However, Alaniz said the win made the moment extra special, so she's happy she got to finish the game.

"I'm just gonna keep working hard and keep playing the way I have been," said Alaniz. "I mean that goal was such an amazing moment in my career, but what's most important is being able to play with my team and getting to what our goal is which is winning the tournament."

The Cardinals have one regular season game left against Nicolls on Friday at 7 p.m. in Beaumont.

While the Cardinals' focus remains on finishing the regular season strong, their sights are set on highlighting the NCAA tournament.

"So, we're not done yet.," said head coach Nathan Kogut. "We know we have a conference tournament, but the regular season still counts and we still have another game to finish."

"Obviously, the conference tournament leads to the NCAA tournament which a lot of people haven't been able to experience and that's a really big goal for us," said Coach Kogut.