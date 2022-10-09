SMU uses big second half to pull away from Cardinals

Lamar football drops its first two games of the season.

DALLAS — Lamar University trailed by just 14 points at halftime, but SMU outscored the Cardinals 21-6 in the second half to pull away for the 45-16 victory Saturday night at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

The Cardinals (0-2) finished the night with 252 yards of total offense, including 104 on the ground while SMU ended the game with 453.

Freshman Mike Chandler started at quarterback and completed 10-of-25 passes for 127 yards. He also carried the ball for eight yards. Big Red’s ground attack was led by Khalan Griffin’s 13 carries for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Jalen Dummett was one of five Cardinals to haul in a pass, leading the way with five catches for 58 yards. He also carried the ball three times for 19 yards.

The Cardinals’ defense was led by seven tackles from Tyrique Jackson. LU forced three turnovers in the second half – two picks and a fumble. Freshman Kristian Pugh recorded the forced fumble while Blake Gotcher and Austin Goffney recorded the interceptions.

The Mustangs took a 14-point first quarter lead after converting two of their first three drives to start the night. SMU also tacked on a 20-yard field goal less than three minutes in to the second quarter to build a 17-0 lead.

Big Red answered back with 3:42 remaining in the first half. Khalan Griffin capped an 18-play, 75-yard drive with a tough one-yard run off through the left side of the line. The drive – which was sparked by a 19-yard pass from Chandler to freshman Major Bowden – took 8:26 off the clock. Unfortunately, LU couldn’t hold the momentum long as the Mustangs answered back 1:04 later to extend their advantage to 24-7. The key play of the drive was a 57-yard run from T.J. McDaniel.

Despite the SMU score, the Cards’ offense returned unphased and drove right back down the field to put more points back on the board. After a personal foul against SMU at midfield, Chandler hit Devyn Gibbs for a 21-yard completion to set up a 42-yard Chris Esqueda field goal to head into the locker room down just, 24-10.

The Cardinals finished the half with 134 yards of offense, including 80 through the air. SMU recorded 219 yards in the opening 30 minutes, including 116 on the ground.

LU’s defense made the first big play of the second half when Pugh jarred the ball loose after a 22-yard completion at the LU 37-yard line. Big Red got a 16-yard rush on the option pitch from Chandler to Dummett on the very next play but the drive stalled out and LU was forced to punt the ball away. The Mustangs got the ball back and took it down the field and scored to take a 31-10 lead.

Goffney came up with the Cardinals’ second big play of the quarter, an interception at the LU 37. The turnover set up a 38-yard yard field goal from Esqueda with 2:14 remaining in the third to make the score, 31-13. Unfortunately, SMU had an answered as they struck back with a touchdown to push their advantage to 25 points. Esqueda came on to boot his third field goal of the night as LU could get no closer on a warm night Dallas.

The Cardinals return to action Saturday when they host Northern Colorado in the 2022 season opener. The game against the Bears will kick off at 6 p.m. from Provost Umphrey Stadium. It will be broadcast live on Newstalk 560 KLVI and streamed live on ESPN+.