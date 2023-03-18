Six-run sixth leads to comeback win

With their 10th win on the year, the Cardinals are also 3-3 in conference play now.

The number six played a critical role for the Lamar University softball team in their series finale against Southeastern Louisiana. In their sixth Southland Conference game, the Cardinals would use a six-strikeout performance along with a six-run, sixth inning to prevent being swept by the Lions. With their 10th win on the year, the Cardinals are also 3-3 in conference play now.

Sam Bean once again led LU with two hits as all but one of the Cardinal starters in the lineup recorded a hit. Kaylee Ancelot and Audry Fleming each drove in two runs while Hayley Freudenberg and Brooke Davis picked up an RBI as well. After taking a loss yesterday, Aaliyah Ruiz redeemed herself by pitching a complete game victory allowing six hits and striking out six batters.

For four innings, Ruiz and SLU starter MC Comeaux traded zeroes while allowing three hits each. Ruiz also struck out four batters in the stretch. But after falling victim to Ruiz’s fifth strikeout to open the sixth, the Lions would get a solo blast from Maria Detillier and an RBI double by Bailey Krolcyzk to grab a 2-0 lead.

One out into the bottom of the sixth, Big Red put two on for Freudenberg, who doubled in Bean to cut the lead in half. After Cameron Niedenthal was by a pitch, Ancelot gave LU a 3-2 lead with a single. Coming off the bench in a pinch-hitting scenario, Fleming would extend the lead to 5-2 with her single while Davis singled in the sixth run. With a four-run cushion, Ruiz retired the Lions in order in the seventh.