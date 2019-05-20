FRISCO, Texas — From Lamar University Athletics Department

As announced by the Southland Conference office on Monday, six members of the Lamar University baseball team have received all-conference nods. JC Correa was named the Second Team All-Conference shortstop, Logan Berlof collected Third Team All-Conference honors at second base, and Jason Blanchard was named Third Team Starting Pitcher. Robin Adames, Cole Girouard, and Avery George were each named Honorable Mention All-SLC.



"We are excited about these six guys getting recognized for solid years," said head coach Will Davis. "One especially exciting thing is that four of them will be back on the team next year with only Robin and Jason departing due to graduation."



JC Correa - Jr. - Santa Isabel, P.R. - Second Team All-Southland Conference Shortstop

JC Correa had a phenomenal first season with Lamar University, finishing with the team lead in batting average (.332), hits (74), doubles (14), home runs (10), and RBIs (44). He slugged at a .529 clip and had a .381 OBP. He drew 17 walks and two hit-by-pitch while striking out just 26 times in 223 at-bats, striking out just once every 9.31 times he stepped up to the plate.



In SLC games Correa ranked 11th in batting average (.359), sixth in total bases (73), 11th in slugging percentage (.557), first in hits (47), fourth in RBIs (28), tied for sixth in homers (six), fourth in plate appearances (142), and first in at-bats (131).



Logan Berlof - Jr. - McKinney, Texas - Third Team All-Southland Conference Second Base

Logan Berlof tied for the team lead in batting average this season at .332 and was an instrumental part of their season after missing the first 14 games. He started 38 of his 40 appearances and gathered 48 hits in those 40 games, averaging over a hit per game. He was 24th among SLC batters in SLC only games with a .313 batting average and 31 of his 40 hits. He was a two-time runner-up in player of the week voting.



Jason Blanchard - Sr. - Kingwood, Texas - Third Team All-Southland Conference Starting Pitcher

Blanchard ranked 10th in the SLC in ERA with a 3.12 and tied for third in strikeouts with 87 this year. He held a .226 opposing batting average, seventh best among qualifying pitchers, and was fourth in the league in batters struck out looking. His 89.1 innings pitched ranked seventh and he tied for the SLC lead in games started with 14. He allowed just nine doubles this year, the eighth-fewest in the league.



He struck out eight or more batters four times this season including a career-best 10 batters in his final career appearance, allowing just three hits and no earned runs in eight innings against UCA on May 17. He never walked more than three batters in a game and totaled at least six strikeouts in all but three of his 14 starts.



Robin Adames - Sr. - The Bronx, N.Y. - Honorable Mention All-Southland Conference Third Base

Robin Adames came within four hits of the Lamar University all-time hit record with 252 in four seasons. He hit .266 this year with 57 hits including four doubles, a triple, and eight homers. He drove in 32 RBIs and scored another 21 runs with a .407 SLUG and a .318 OBP. He finished 14th in the league in total at-bats with 214.



Cole Girouard - Jr. - Groves, Texas - Honorable Mention All-Southland Conference Outfield

Cole Girouard missed most the first few weeks of the season but rebounded from an 0-for-22 start with a terrific season, finishing the year hitting .292 with 47 hits including four doubles, three triples, and two home runs. Girouard had a .391 SLUG and a .365 OBP with 38 strikeouts and 18 walks.



In conference play Girouard was eighth in the SLC in batting average with a .364, tied for fourth in triples with three, and sixth in OBP with a .439. His play-making ability in center field helped him set the SLC single-game high for opposing runners left on-base when he stranded eight Southeastern Louisiana Lions on May 3. He also had just one error in all of 2019.



He has a career .364 batting average against Louisiana teams with 47 hits including eight doubles, a triple, and two home runs. This year he's .386 against Louisiana teams with 27 hits including three doubles, a triple, and two home runs.



Avery George - So. - Humble, Texas - Honorable Mention All-Southland Conference Outfield

Avery George had a tremendous sophomore season at the plate. He had a 20-game hit streak and a 5-for-5 performance with two walks, and finished the year trailing only JC Correa for the team lead in hits with 72. He held a .323 batting average throughout the season as the year-long lead-off hitter, and he was one of just two Cardinals that started every game this season. 69 of George's 72 hits were singles, leading the team, and his 44 runs scored were 10 more than any other Cardinal. George had a .341 SLUG and a .389 OBP, and tied the LU record for most games in a row on base with 32 (trailing back to the final 11 games of 2018).



George ranked 15th in batting average, 11th in runs scored, tied for seventh in hits, fourth in total plate appearances, and third in at-bats.





The All-Southland Conference teams are nominated and voted on by the league's head coaches and sports information directors. Voting for oneself or one's own athletes is not permitted. To receive honorable mention, a player must appear on 25 percent of ballots.



