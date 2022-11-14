Second-half surge leads to Big Red win

After falling behind at halftime, the Cardinals sparked a comeback in the second.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University outscored Huston-Tillotson by 30 points in the second half as they cruised to a 98-69 win Monday evening at the Montagne Center. The victory improves LU’s record to 2-1 (.667) on the young season, as the Cards played their final home game until Dec. 1.

Big Red finished the night with six players in double-figures led by 16 points each from Jakevion Buckley, Chris Pryor and Nate Calmese. Sophomore Terry Anderson came off the bench to add 12 points, while freshmen Cody Pennebaker and Yuto Yamanouchi each added 11. For Yamanouchi, he hit double-figures in his first career start.

In addition to having three players tie for the team-high lead in scoring, the Cardinals also had three players tie for team-high honors in rebounds. Calmese, Yamanouchi and sophomore Valentin Catt each pulled down seven boards on the night as every Cardinal who checked in pulled down a rebound except two. As a team, the Cardinals used their size to dominate the glass, 52-31.

The Cardinals finished the night shooting better than 50 percent from the field (37-of-68), which included a 23-of-34 (.677) effort in the second half. LU knocked down seven three-pointers at a 32-percent clip.

The Rams did a great deal of their damage from long range which is what allowed HTU to stay in the game through the first 20 minutes. HTU knocked down 12 threes on the night but only four of those came in the second half. The Rams finished the night shooting 21-of-59 (.356) from the field.

The Cardinals forced their guests into 17 turnovers which LU cashed in for 24 points.

LU also got a huge lift from its bench scoring 33 points, while the Rams managed just three points from their reserves.

The Cardinals actually went into the locker room down a point to their guests, but that didn’t last long. After making some adjustment’s during the break, the Cardinals rattled off a 30-16 run to open the second half and never looked back.