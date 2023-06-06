Ryan Snell Snell Named Buster Posey Award Finalist

WICHITA COUNTY, Kan. — Already a 2023 All-America and Southland Conference Player of the Year selection, Lamar University senior catcher Ryan Snell is vying for another national honor. The Hardin, Texas, native has been named a finalist for the Buster Posey Award announced Wichita Sports Commission officials late Tuesday morning. The Buster Posey Award (formerly known as the Johnny Bench Award) is given annually to the nation's top collegiate catcher.



Snell is one of just three players up for the national award, and the lone player representing the Southland Conference and the state of Texas. Snell joins a prestigious list that includes Jack Payton (Louisville) and Kyle Teel (Virginia).



Widely considered the most demanding and dangerous position on the field, the role of the catcher has evolved over the years into a strategic part of the game. Snell played a strategic role in Lamar's 2023 campaign both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.



At the plate, the third-team Collegiate Baseball All-America selection posted a .317/.412/.654 slash line while finishing second in the league with 17 home runs – a mark which missed the school's single-season record by just one. Snell also ranked among the league leaders in doubles (17), RBIs (58), total bases (136), walks (33) and OPS (1.066).



Snell really set himself apart for his work behind the plate. A one-man rally-killing threat for opponents, Snell was named to the Southland All-Defensive team after ending the year ranked among the nation's leaders throwing out 20-of-34 (.588) attempted base stealers.



The Buster Posey Award will be announced June 29th at a special ceremony in Wichita, Kansas.