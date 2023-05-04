Ruiz records 300 career strikeouts despite setback

With a strikeout against Southern pinch hitter Raquel Latta, Aaliyah Ruiz became the first ever Cardinal pitcher to notch 300 strikeouts in LU program history.

BATON ROUGE, La. — One month after she broke the all-time school record for most strikeouts in a season, Lamar University softball pitcher Aaliyah Ruiz would make more history. With a strikeout against Southern pinch hitter Raquel Latta, the native of Beeville, Texas became the first ever Cardinal pitcher to notch 300 strikeouts in LU program history. In spite of this accomplishment, the Cardinal bats were unable to provide her with more runs in a 2-1 loss to the Jaguars.

Ruiz pitched five innings allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out seven batters and would be tabbed with the loss. Karyana Mitchell came in to pitch a perfect sixth inning recording three groundouts. Offensively, Big Red was held to five hits with Sam Bean, Hayley Freudenberg (RBI), Kaylee Ancelot, Cameron Niedenthal, and Kalie Amos each picking up one.

In the top of the first inning, Freudenberg sent a solo homer to centerfield putting LU up 1-0. Needing six strikeouts to reach 300, Ruiz struck out the side in the bottom of the first to cut the margin in half. Despite picking up her fourth strikeout in the second inning, Ruiz also conceded a solo home run by Alana Mark, which tied the score at one.

In the bottom of the fourth, Ruiz struck out Londyn Lau for strikeout #299. The next batter, Latta, would become strikeout #300 for Ruiz. Ruiz would get one more strikeout in the fifth inning. But, with two outs, the Jaguars would scratch another run to lead 2-1.

The Cardinals would threaten in the top of the seventh as Niedenthal led off with a double before being replaced by Kalyn Xayaseng, who stole third. One out later, Nicollette Ramirez was hit by a pitch and was pinch ran for by Estella Garza, who managed to get to second putting the go ahead runs on. Unfortunately, LU’s chance to tie or take the lead was snagged on a line drive off the bat of Emilee LaRue. The ball was hit to the third baseman, who caught it and doubled up Xayaseng to end the game.

Despite her pitcher being credited with the loss, head coach Amy Hooks continues to be amazed and proud of all Ruiz has achieved throughout her career in Cardinal red. “300 career strikeouts is a huge accomplishment,” Hooks said. “Aaliyah has worked extremely hard during her time at Lamar and has etched her name in the history books forever. I’m so proud of what she has done on the mound and even more proud of who she is. She isn’t finished and it will be exciting to see the final number.”