Rossomando leads Lamar into spring camp

Cardinals will wrap up camp with spring game on April 28th

BEAUMONT, Texas — First-year Lamar University head coach Pete Rossomando led his Cardinals onto the practice field Tuesday evening for the first official workout of spring camp. Tuesday’s practice is the first of 15 scheduled workouts for the Red and White over the course of the next month culminating in the annual spring game Friday, April 28th (6 p.m.).

Rossomando has been on a hectic pace since being named the program’s 11th head coach (since the program transitioned to a four-year institution in 1951) and jut the fourth leader since Lamar brought the program back prior to the 2010 season. During that stretch, Rossomando had to hire his staff and then hit the recruiting trail. With his staff in line, the Cardinals when out and added 28 players to the roster during Early and National Signing Day (with 22 of those coming in February), including 11 transfers.

The Cardinals enter the 2023 season with 49 returning letterwinners, including 24 on offense, 23 defensively and two specialists. That list of returnees includes the Cards’ top returning passer, top five leading rushers, two of the top three receivers and three of the top five leading tacklers.

Rossomando, and his staff, have been brought on to right ship for a program that has recorded four-straight sub-.500 seasons since the Cardinals’ postseason run in 2018. Rossomando has experience building programs up on a national level. Rossomando was given the task of building the University of New Haven program and in his final five seasons posted a 42-13 (.737) record, earning Division II National Coach of the Year honors.

He left UNH to take over the program at Central Connecticut State with similar results. Rossomando led the Blue Devils to the NCAA FCS Playoffs for the first time in program history. CCSU posted an 8-4 overall record in 2017 winning the Northeast Conference Title with a perfect 6-0 record. His efforts on the sideline drew national praise from voters as he was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year award.