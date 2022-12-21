Rossomando era begins with three early signees

Cardinals ink three in early signing period

BEAUMONT, Texas — Less than two weeks after his hiring, new Lamar University head football coach Pete Rossomando announced his first crop of new signees with a three-member class during the early signing period announced Wednesday afternoon.

The signing class, which marks the sixth year that programs can sign players during an early signing period, consists of two high school standouts and one junior college transfer (Koronje Gilbert).

“We brought in three guys during the early period and I think all three are going to benefit our program in many different ways,” said LU head coach Pete Rossomando. “All three of these guys are great leaders, really good football players, strong students and they will be great members of the Lamar community.”

The incoming early signing class consists of two players on the defensive side of the ball, and one on the offensive side – linebacker, defensive back and wide receiver.

The recruiting effort for the early class of recruits was focused within the Lone Star State as all three signees hail from Texas. The class also includes one athlete from the Golden Triangle in Beaumont West Brook receiver Carter Holmes.

The early crop of additions touches upon several different areas of need for the Red and White and all will have opportunities to play early. Koda Canady (6-3, 210, LB) is a two-time all-district selection who recorded 70 tackles during his senior season, as well as leading the district in interceptions.

Holmes (6-0, 190, WR) was a highly-used wideout who comes to his hometown school after hauling in 79 passes for 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of the past two seasons. He was also utilized as a threat on special teams as well.

“It’s really important that we do a great job of evaluating local players and getting to know them, and know they are the right fits for us before we sign them,” said Rossomondo. “We want to take local guys as much as we can, but they have to fit what we’re looking for on offense, defense and special teams, and they have to fit our culture and play at our level. You can’t take Division II guys and play at our level. That’s why we feel great about Carter’s signing. He's a Division I player.”

Koronje Gilbert (5-10, 171, DB) is the most veteran of the group after spending time playing high-level junior college football for Trinity Valley Community College. Gilbert helped lead TVCC to a No. 10 NJCAA national ranking and a berth in the Game One Bowl – Iowa’s Oldest Bowl Game. Gilbert led a TVCC squad that was the first Texas school to play in the newly named Game One Bowl.