Roberts scores 22 for Lamar in losing effort

Shorthanded Cardinals drop to (2-13) with latest loss

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University senior C.J. Roberts poured in a game-high 22 points as the Cardinals dropped a 73-56 decision to Sam Houston Thursday night at the Montagne Center. The contest marked LU’s first in two weeks, the second consecutive game against Sam Houston (Dec. 30th in Huntsville, Texas), the second-straight where the Cards entered the game with only eight players suited up but has luck would have it wasn’t a different eight from their last outing. The Cardinals were forced to go with an a much smaller lineup Thursday.

Roberts was joined in double figures by freshman Brock McClure who scored 10 points and pulled down six rebounds as one of only three forwards for LU Thursday. Big Red finished the night shooting 20-of-53 (.377) from the field including five three-pointers.

Both teams did a good job of holding onto the basketball, but Sam Houston took advantage of the few extra possessions. The Bearkats turned LU’s 12 turnovers into 28 points, while the Cards scored just eight from Sam Houston’s 10 mistakes.

Savion Flagg scored a team-high 19 points to lead an SHSU squad that that shot 29-of-60 (.483) from the field, and 9-of-26 (.346) from the three-point line. The Bearkats also held a slim lead on the glass, 37-32.