Rice uses four-fun first to get past Cards

Lamar drops midweek contest against Owls

BEAUMONT, Texas — Rice scored four runs in the first inning and managed to hold off Lamar University posting a 9-3 victory Tuesday evening at Vincent-Beck Stadium.

Junior Antonio Escano (0-1) got the start for Big Red but struggled in the opening frame allowing four runs – three earned – on three hits with two walks in a third of an inning. The Cardinals then turned to Patrick Hail in relief who pitched 2.2 allowing just one hit and one walk. Trhea Morse then came on to pitch the next two innings. The Cardinals sent eight pitchers to the mound.

Justin Long got the start for the Owls and went 2.2 allowing just one run before being pulled in the third. Long was replaced by Garret Zaskoda in third and the Cardinals managed to breakthrough against Zaskoda in the fourth.

LU (16-8) finished the game with eight hits from eight different players. Kevin Bermudez finished the night 1-for-2 with a run scored and a couple of walks. Tanner Wilson went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Trailing 4-0 heading into the fourth, the Cardinals cracked the scoreboard with two runs to trim the deficit in half. The combination of Hail and Morse did a strong job out of the pen of holding Rice at four runs until Big Red could get on the board. With two out in the inning, Blankenship doubled to right. He was able to come around to score on a single from Wilson. Ethan Ruiz then followed suit with a single to left field and made a big turnaround first getting caught in a rundown allowing Wilson to score all the way from first. Big Red finished the inning with two runs on three hits.

Unfortunately, the rally stopped their as Rice scored five more before the Cardinals could get back on the scoreboard in the bottom half of the eighth.