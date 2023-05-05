Ninth inning rally falls short in series opener

The setback puts an end to Lamar’s minor five-game win streak.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Lamar University scored three two-out runs in the top of the ninth – with the big blow being a Kevin Bermudez home run – but the rally stopped there as McNeese defeated Lamar, 6-4, to take the opening game of the series. The setback puts an end to Lamar’s minor five-game win streak.

The Cardinals scored their four runs on 11 hits with an error, while McNeese scored six runs on eight hits. Seven different players recorded hits Friday led by multi-hit games from Ryan Snell (2-for-4, walk, home run, RBI), Tanner Wilson (2-for-4) and Kirkland Banks (3-for-4, run).

Junior Jacob Ellis (3-3) got the start and gave the Cardinals 6.0 innings but allowed five runs on four hits with six strikeouts. Ellis was one of four pitchers to take the mound Friday.

Grant Rogers got the win Friday after pitching 8.0 innings allowing one earned run on seven hits. He struck out five Cardinals with two walks on the night.

The Cowboys jumped on the scoreboard early with a run in the bottom half of the first. That score held until the fourth when McNeese scored four runs on two hits – the runs coming on two two-run home runs.

Lamar (26-19/9-10 SLC) answered back with a run in the top of the eighth on Snell’s solo home run (15), but McNeese countered with a solo run in its half of the 8th. Trailing 6-1 going into the top of the ninth, the Cardinals started the rally with two outs.

After Tanner Wilson was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double, Kirkland Banks and Ben MacNaughton singled to put runners on base with two out. Kevin Bermudez then stepped in and worked a full count before recording his sixth home run of the season trimming the deficit down to two, 6-4. After a pitching change, River Orsak drew a walk to keep the inning alive, but McNeese closed the game with a strikeout for the final out.