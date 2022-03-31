Nederland's Megan Do signs with Lamar

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland tennis player Megan Do signed a National Letter of Intent with Lamar University Thursday afternoon in the Dog Dome.
Do, who is one of the top tennis players in the 409, advanced to the Class 5A singles State Championship last year.
She says she's looking forward to staying close to home and represent LU.
"I'm extremely excited to go to Lamar, that I have an opportunity to go play for them. It's nearby my hometown and I just really want to support them. It's a great honor to play for Coach Wong, seeing as I already knew him and his daughter Jaycee Wong when I was playing doubles with her. And I'm super excited to be able to have him as a coach. I put in so much hard work and I'm so excited to put that work to use, to go play at Lamar University."