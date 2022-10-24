Morgan says this season is building character in Big Red's locker room

Head coach Blane Morgan said the negative comments about the program circulating have not turned the team against one another.

BEAUMONT, Texas — After suffering a 54-21 loss to Prairie View A&M Saturday the Cardinals are seven games into the season still searching for their identity.

However, head Coach Blane Morgan said at his press conference today the team's attitude hasn't waivered.

Coach Morgan said he realizes the team's record is unappealing, but he explained today Big Red hasn't been caving to negative comments and putting each other down.

The head coach said the locker room has become a form of barrier between the team and the outside noise.

"It's hard sometimes to not quit, to just keep fighting," said Coach Morgan. "You learn so much more when you don't have success about yourself and your character and that sort of thing."

"I want them to experience success, don't kid yourself," said Coach Morgan. "I want it more than anything for our players, for our coaches, and this is the week we've gotta go find it."