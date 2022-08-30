Mike Chandler named starting QB for Lamar's season opener

Cardinals will get things started Thursday at ACU with Mike Chandler leading the offense

BEAUMONT, Texas — Monday afternoon Lamar Head Coach Blane Morgan announced that Mike Chandler will be the team's starting quarterback Thursday night at Abilene Christian.

Here's a closer look at the Cardinal quarterbacks provided by Lamar University SID James Dixon.



Quick Facts:

Letterwinners Returning/Lost: 2/1



Starters Returning/Lost: 1/1*

*I know most people are scratching their heads at this response, but it’s explained further down.



Newcomers: 4

Stats: The Cardinals’ signal callers combined to complete 91-of-186 (.489) passes for 1,226 yards and just five interceptions. The QBs also had seven touchdowns passes on the season. All dual-threat options, the group also carried the ball 147 times for 599 yards (4.1 ypc) and three touchdowns.



The Storyline

The Cardinals’ stable of quarterback should be an exciting group in 2022. Three players returning with starting experience (although one of those – Jalen Dummett – has been moved to receiver), and this is where the unique answer of “1/1” from Starters Returning/Lost above comes from.

While the Cardinals do return all three guys who started last season, the player with the most starts (Dummett) has been moved to a new position (hence, listed as a starter lost). But both Daelyn Williams and Mike Chandler return and they split the remaining games at starter for the Red and White (hence, starter returning).

Assuming everyone has finished rolling their eyes at my attempt to be creative with this position breakdown let’s take a deeper dive into the position. Since head coach Blane Morgan’s arrival in the Golden Triangle, the Cardinals have pursued the dual-threat quarterbacks. LU enters the 2022 campaign with a bevy of dual threats options.

One of the candidates eying the starting job is freshman Mike Chandler. Still just a freshman, Chandler took over the starting role last season when Dummett was moved to receiver. Chandler finished the season with two starts before the rest of his year was slowed by injuries. During his time behind center, Chandler completed 34-of-65 passes for 578 yards and four touchdowns (with only one interception). He also rushed for 59 yards and a score.

The other Cardinal with starting experience is Williams. Signed right out of high school from Dekaney HS, Williams played in four games last season earning starts in the final three. He ended the year completing 25 passes for 275 yards and a score. He also rushed for 83 yards.

The coaching staff also added four players to the position during the recruiting process with transfers Jakolby Longino (6-3, 195, Fr., UTEP) and Nick Yockey (6-2, 205, Jr., Wisconsin Lutheran) rising to top from this group. Longino is the stronger runner among this group and got plenty of reps during the Cardinals’ scrimmages during preseason camp, while Yockey made huge strides late in camp.

Longino was a three-star quarterback coming out of high school (Hightower HS) before signing with UTEP following a senior year that saw him pass for more than 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns while also rushing for 500 yards.