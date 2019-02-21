BEAUMONT, Texas — From Lamar Athletics

The home court winning streak for Lamar University women's basketball was extended to 40 games with a 79-53 victory over the University of the Incarnate Word. The 40 straight wins is the second longest streak in NCAA Division I women's basketball.



The win for Lamar is its 20th win of the season and is the third straight year the Cardinals have won 20 games. LU is 20-5 on the season and 13-1 in SLC play. UIW falls to 3-21 on the year and 3-10 in SLC play.



"It is always great to get a W, and this extended our home court winning streak to 40 tonight," remarked head coach Robin Harmony. "It was a great win tonight and it was great seeing Moe break the LU school record for threes in a career. We have to focus on us and take care of business and not look ahead."



Chastadie Barrs led LU with 16 points in the game. Miya Crump and Moe Kinard followed with 15 points each and Jadyn Pimentel rounded out the double-figure scores with 13. Umaja Collins led the Cards with 10 rebounds in the game.



Barrs recorded eight steals in the contest and now has 608 in her career. She is 17 steals away from setting the NCAA Career Steals mark that was set following Natalie White's career at Florida A&M. White had 624 in her career.



With three minutes to go in the second quarter, Kinard hit her first three-pointer of the contest. The three-pointer gave her 205 for her career at Lamar. The 205 threes is a Lamar school record. She broke the record that was held by Jenna Plumley.



The Lamar Cardinals offense came out quick as they raced out to a 15-3 lead after a Barrs jumper, four minutes into the first quarter. Lamar continued to extend its lead over UIW as a fast break layup by Pimentel put LU ahead 20-3. Lamar continued to hold onto a double-figure lead and held a 12-point lead, 24-12, after one quarter of play.



Lamar's lead was down to single digits early in the second quarter after a layup by Kara Speers for UIW. LU slowly grew the lead bay to 17 points, 36-19, after Kinard hit the school record for three-pointers. Lamar continued to continue hold control and a layup by Rikiah Cowart put the Cards up 18, 43-25, heading into halftime.



Coming out of halftime, LU scored the first seven points of the half as Crump scored five of the seven points for Lamar. Later in the quarter, Lamar's lead was stretched to 29 points, 55-26, after an old fashion three-point play by Kinard. Lamar continued to hold onto a lead in the 20 for the rest of the quarter and a three by Angel Hastings put LU ahead 62-33. UIW scored the final two points in the third quarter and Lamar led 62-35 after three quarter of play.



In the fourth quarter, UIW tried to make a comeback against LU, however Lamar was having nothing to do with it. With 5:29 left in the fourth quarter, LU's Shedricka Pierson hit a three-pointer putting Lamar ahead 71-39. A minute later, Lamar had stretched its lead to 36, 77-41, after a Hastings three. The 36-point lead was the largest lead of the night for LU. Lamar did not let UIW back into the game and LU came away with a 79-53 victory. The victory is the 40th straight at the Montagne Center.



Lamar returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 23 when they travel to Corpus Christi, Texas to face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. from the American Bank Center.