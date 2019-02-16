BEAUMONT, Texas — From Lamar Athletics

Two three-run homers and a gem of pitching performance from Jason Blanchard and Jack Dallas proved the difference Friday night in Lamar's 6-2 win over LIU Brooklyn. The Cards took a 3-0 lead in the second and never looked back as nearly 1,000 Cardinal fans cheered LU to victory.



"I knew LIU Brooklyn would be a tough opponent as a regional team last season and they went down swinging," said head coach Will Davis. "There was no quit in them even when we got up 6-1. Tonight's game won't have a huge bearing on our year, but of course it feels great to win your first game. We've got to turn the page quickly though because tomorrow we've got a really tough opponent for at least 18 innings."



Blanchard sat down the first 10 batters he faced, collecting four strikeouts along the way that included striking out the side in the second inning. The 11th batter Blanchard faced managed to drive a solo shot into the alley between the outfield walls, riding a driving wind over the left center fence. A double by the 12th batter seemed to be the start of a LIU comeback of some sort, but Blanchard quickly buckled down by striking out the next batter and forcing a groundout to end the inning. All told Blanchard went six innings and struck out six while allowing four hits, one earned run, and one walk. He was followed up by Dallas who struck out two while allowing three hits, an earned run, and a walk for the save.



That dominant pitching helped Lamar's offense play relaxed and confidently, capitalizing on each of the four errors that the Blackbirds committed. JC Correa reached on an error as the leadoff in the second, then advanced to third as Logan LeJeune reached first on an error and advanced on the throw. Cole Secrest then hammered both runners home on a no-doubter to left to give Lamar a 3-0 lead.



Correa reaching on an error again played a key role in LU's scoring in the fourth. Correa advanced to second as LeJeune drew a walk, and with one out Anthony Quirion made his presence known with a three RBI homer to left center in front of several of his family members that made the trip down from Quebec, Canada. Those two three-run homers proved the difference and Lamar improved to 1-0 to start the year for the sixth time in the last seven years.



Noah Sills and Grason Wright will take the mound for the doubleheader against the Blackbirds. They'll face Jackson Svete (3.75 ERA, 4-2, 23 appearances) and Patrick Clyne (4.73 ERA, 5-5, 15 starts), respectively, with first pitch of the first game at 1 p.m.