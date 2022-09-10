Late Equalizer Hands Lamar 1-1 Draw to McNeese

LU remains atop the table despite draw against Cowgirls

BEAUMONT, Texas — Poised to rebound from a tough loss on Friday night, Lamar University’s soccer team took command of Sunday’s match by outshooting McNeese 22-4 and scoring a goal in the 66th minute for a 1-0 lead. But, with five minutes to go, the Cowgirls would answer back with a goal that equalized the match to a 1-1 draw. LU now sits at 9-1-2 overall and 6-1-1 in Southland Conference play.

Christine Kitaru netted her ninth goal of the season while also leading the Cardinals with five shots. Eva Karen and Isela Ramirez each put up three shots while Alana Clark, Trinity Clark, Laura Linares, and Crisely Pavon managed two shots apiece. Nicole Panis was credited with making one save in the match.

The first half belonged to LU as they would put together 11 shots while holding McNeese to three. The Cardinals would have chances in the sixth, 22nd, 41st, and 45th minutes, but were all saved by McNeese’s goalkeeper. The 21st minute gave the Cowgirls a great chance to get on the board, but Panis stepped up to make the save as the first half ended scoreless.