Late Equalizer Hands Lamar 1-1 Draw to McNeese

BEAUMONT, Texas — Poised to rebound from a tough loss on Friday night, Lamar University’s soccer team took command of Sunday’s match by outshooting McNeese 22-4 and scoring a goal in the 66th minute for a 1-0 lead. But, with five minutes to go, the Cowgirls would answer back with a goal that equalized the match to a 1-1 draw. LU now sits at 9-1-2 overall and 6-1-1 in Southland Conference play.
Christine Kitaru netted her ninth goal of the season while also leading the Cardinals with five shots. Eva Karen and Isela Ramirez each put up three shots while Alana Clark, Trinity Clark, Laura Linares, and Crisely Pavon managed two shots apiece. Nicole Panis was credited with making one save in the match.
The first half belonged to LU as they would put together 11 shots while holding McNeese to three. The Cardinals would have chances in the sixth, 22nd, 41st, and 45th minutes, but were all saved by McNeese’s goalkeeper. The 21st minute gave the Cowgirls a great chance to get on the board, but Panis stepped up to make the save as the first half ended scoreless.
The second half began just like the first with LU continuing to apply pressure on the Cowgirls’ defense. This time, the Cardinals would break through as after a yellow card was given to McNeese, Kitaru accepted a penalty kick opportunity in the 66th minute and converted for the 1-0 lead. Big Red kept the 1-0 lead for much of the second half until the Cowgirls were able to respond with a free kick goal in the 85th minute. The Cardinals would seek the winning goal late in the game, but two chances were saved while a third went wide. The final whistle blew and the Cardinals could settle for their first conference draw of the season.