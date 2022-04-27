Lamar's seventh inning rally comes up just short at Texas A&M

Cardinal softball team holds their own in Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Lamar University softball fell just shy of an upset of Texas A&M Wednesday night at Davis Diamond. A score of 3-2 was the final tally.

The Cardinals (9-31) fought hard throughout the game, producing at least one base runner each inning. The Aggies (27-18) managed to produce a 3-0 lead heading into the sixth inning. That's when a freshman duo came up big to place the Cardinals on the board. Freshman pinch hitter Sydney Norton hit a ground ball down the third base line which forced the Aggies to mishandle the play. This allowed Freshman pinch runner Kalyn Xayaseng to come across home plate. Xayaseng pinch ran for senior Kaylee Ancelot, who produced a single to right field to lead off the inning.

LU refused to go away. In the top of the seventh, junior infielder Nicolette Ramirez produced a one-out single up the middle. With two outs, Ancelot drew a base on balls. Sophomore outfielder Audry Fleming produced a ground ball, causing the Aggies to commit another error. With the bases loaded, LU's leader in home runs and batting average came to the plate. Junior designated player Hannah Kinkade would bring in a run when she was hit by a pitch on her left elbow. This would be all the scoring as the Aggies would get out of the jam, stranding the bases loaded and the tying run 60 feet away.

Senior pitcher Aaliyah Ruiz pitched a gem, striking out six Aggies. Her career total is now at 236, which places her within 39 strikeouts of LU softball's all-time strikeout leader Laura Napoli. Ruiz allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits and three walks.