Lamar's Ryan Snell garners All-American Recognition

Snell becomes 14th Lamar baseball All-American

TUCSON, Ariz. — Lamar University senior catcher Ryan Snell has been named 2023 Third-Team Collegiate Baseball All-American announced publication officials Thursday afternoon. The All-American nod is just one in a growing list of honors received by Snell this past season who has also been named Southland Conference Player of the Year and a Buster Posey Award semifinalist.

The Hardin, Texas native is one of just two players representing the Southland Conference, and one of five from the Lone Star State.

Snell was named to the team after hitting .317 in 208 plate appearances this past season. He finished the year with a .317/.412/.654 slash line and ranked second in the Southland in home runs with 17. Snell’s 17 long balls were just one shy of the school’s single-season mark held by Reid Russell (2016) and Michael Ambort (2005).

In addition to batting average and home runs, Snell also ranked among the league’s elite in doubles (17), RBIs (58), total bases (136), walks (33) and OPS (1.066).