Lamar's ninth inning rally comes up short at UTRGV

Cardinals and Vaqueros will decides series tomorrow at noon

EDINBURG, Texas — For the second night in a row, there is some ninth-inning drama between Lamar University and UT Rio Grande Valley and for the second night in a row the team with the lead heading into the inning was able to escape with the win. Unfortunately for LU, the Vaqueros entered with the lead and escaped with a 5-2 victory.

The Cardinals (15-8/6-2 WAC) had their chances Saturday but struggled to come up with the clutch hit leaving 12 men on base. Big Red was also victimized by mistakes in the field. LU was charged with three errors which led to two UTRGV runs.

Senior Adam Wheaton got the start Saturday and went 6.2 giving up five runs – three earned – on nine hits with a walk and four strike outs. He was lifted with two outs in the seventh for John Altman who retired all four batters he faced.

UTRGV got 7.1 innings from Colten Davis who got the win after giving up just one earned run on seven hits. He fanned six batters, while walking three. He was one of three Vaqueros to take the mound Saturday evening.

The Cardinals finished the night with 10 hits. Three Cardinals had two-hit performances (Chase Kemp, Josh Blankenship and Ryan Snell). Kemp reached base four times also drawing two walks.

Seemingly building on their momentum from the ninth inning of Friday night’s game, it was the Vaqueros who struck first – and early – Saturday evening. UTRGV got two runs (one earned) on two hits in their half of the second and tacked on two more (one earned) again in the third.

Trailing 4-0, LU head coach Will Davis stuck with his starter and Wheaton rewarded his coach by shutting out the Vaqueros over the next 3.2 innings.

Big Red cut into the deficit with one out in the sixth inning. Ryan Snell got the inning started with a double down the left field line. He was driven in four pitches later on a single off the bat of Matthew McDonald. The Cardinals were threatening for more in the inning, but the Vaqueros were able to escape without further damage.

UTRGV was able to answer back with a run in their half of the seventh, but the Cardinals mounted one last rally. With one out in the ninth, the Cardinals loaded the bases for Kelby Weyler. The Warren, Texas native, drew a six-pitch walk to drive in the team’s second run of the game, but that would be as close as the Cardinals would get as UTRGV’s bullpen would get the final two outs.