Lamar's Matthew McDonald made the best catch in the nation over the weekend!

D1Baseball.com rates McDonald's grab at UTRGV as the tops in the nation

EDINBURG, Texas — A catch made in Lamar's series at UTRGV over the weekend has gone viral.

Left fielder Matthew McDonald tracked down a deep drive Saturday afternoon in Edinburg, robbing Cameron Blake's home run while nearly flipping over the fence.

McDonald's grab is rated as the top play of the week by D1Baseball.com and is currently up for vote as the WAC Play of The Week.

WAC Southwest Division leader Lamar (15-9) will visit Southland leading Nicholls this Tuesday night before hosting Abilene Christian this weekend at Vincent-Beck Stadium.