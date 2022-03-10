Lamar's Damashja Harris recognized as Southland's Special Teams Player of the Week

Harris set a new school record after returning a kick 100 yards for Lamar's first touchdown against Houston Christian.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar's 0-5 overall record ties with Nicholls at the bottom of the Southland Conference standing, but the conference did send the Cardinals some positivity after Saturday's game against HCU.

Freshman running back and kick off returner Damashja Harris was named Special Teams Player of the Week.

After Lamar trailed by two touchdowns in the second quarter, the freshman changed the pace of the game with a 100-yard kick return.

In that moment, Harris made Lamar history and became the first Cardinal to return a kick 100 yards.

The previous 98-yard return record was last seen completed by Zae Giles in 2016.

Harris' return is the 19th 100-yard kickoff return to score in Southland conference history and is the second in the FCS this season.

Harris is Lamar's third player recognized by the Southland Conference in four weeks. An appropriate highlight since Coach Blane Morgan says special teams is an aspect of Big Red's game that has some a little consistency.

"That was absolutely a highlight," said Coach Morgan. "I thought in some of the other areas we've been very consistent in special teams up until the last two weeks. We've been put in those must onside situations, and we've gotta do a better job of coming up with a plan to give the guy a chance to go get one."

"Now we've had two weeks in a row where we've been in that must onside situation and that's an anomaly, but it's something weekly that you are walking your guys through," said Coach Morgan.