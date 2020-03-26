BEAUMONT, Texas — The start of the college football season is still months away, but the affects of the coronavirus outbreak are still certainly being felt.

This afternoon Lamar first year head football coach Blane Morgan spoke to 409Sports Director Ashly Elam about the unscheduled break.

"Well you go on walks. And I haven't been with my family for over two months. So just to have them around, and we made it back safely from San Diego on the road a while back. Just to have those guys around and to refocus. And what happens is when you haven't been with your family for a couple of months that just re-energizes you. It gives you new life. Gives you new energy. And really it allows you to focus that much better.

Morgan also understands the obstacles his team will face after the pandemic.

"You know it's really hard to play and to get into a game when you haven't had a whole lot of reps. You know to learn the offense and defense. And really to be able to execute when you're probably going to have a whole lot less practice reps going into that first, second or third game then you've ever had. And that's a new staff, a new offense, a new defense, a new special teams scheme. So we're going to have to be very dialed in on those things."

If everything goes on as planned, the Cardinals will host Mississippi College on September 3rd.

