Lamar's Akasha Davis named Southland Conference Player of The Week

BEAUMONT, Texas — A season ago, Akasha Davis was just a freshman racking up weekly awards from the Western Athletic Conference. Now, the Dallas native can proudly say she earned weekly awards in two conferences as the Southland Conference announced that Davis was selected as the Women's Basketball Player of the Week. This is the sixth career weekly honor for Davis and first from the SLC.



Although LU played one game this past week, the award includes stretches all the way back to the game before the Christmas break. In the last two games, Davis averaged 20.5 points per game and made 17-of-25 (68.0%) from the field in wins over Texas A&M-Texarkana and the conference opener in McNeese. Against the Eagles of A&M-Texarkana, Davis poured in a season high 25 points, two shy of her career high while also grabbing 11 rebounds to complete her seventh career double-double. Then on Saturday, Davis made all but two of her eight shots to score 16 points and block two shots while grabbing seven rebounds.



Davis has tallied double-figures in the last three games to be up to 10.4 ppg. She ranks in the top 15 in the conference in both points and rebounds per game.



This week, she and the Cardinals will hit the road to New Orleans to meet up with the Privateers this Thursday at 5:00 p.m.