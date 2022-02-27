Lamar's acting Athletic Director takes lead in hiring new soccer coach

Since the Cardinals' Athletic Director is still on leave, Helene Thill is working to find Steve Holeman's replacement.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Over the past few year Lamar Athletics has undergone a number of coaching changes.

The latest came when Steve Holeman announced he's leaving for Texas State.

Since Lamar's Athletic Director, Marco Born, is still on leave, the active Athletic Director, Helene Thill is playing a big role in hiring a new soccer coach.

"I can assure you that it's not being put on the back burner," said James Dixon, Lamar's Assistant AD for Media Relations.

"Our acting Athletics Director Helene Thill has been with our department for over 20 years," said Dixon. " She's very connected and do to Helene's connection during her time here at Lamar University, she's not only well connected in the Southland Conference, but she's well connected in this region and across the country."

"She has a lot of contacts," said Dixon. "People she can reach out to once the job posted."

Dixon says there has been a lot of interest in the vacant coaching position and Thill is working to find the right fit for the university. He says Lamar coaches and staff alike have full confidence in Thill's ability to do the job.