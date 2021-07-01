Lamar women open SLC play with victory

BEAUMONT, Texas — With nine of 10 players scoring and two in double digits, the Lamar University women's basketball program captured their Southland Conference opener over Nicholls by a score of 66-40 at the Montagne Center on Wednesday night.



"It always feels good to win," said head coach Aqua Franklin. "Winning is hard, and especially with a tough non-conference. It is always good to get a win and we were excited to go to ACU. We were headed there and had to turn around when that game got postponed. We were just excited to get out and play against somebody other than ourselves."



The Cardinals came out shooting lights out has they took an 8-2 lead into the first quarter media. Freshman Sabria Dean showed why she deserved a spot in the starting lineup for the contest has she put up five points in the first 10 minutes on 1-for-2 from the field and tacked on two free throws to add to her total. The stout Lamar defense held the Colonels to 11 percent from the field in the first. This marks the lowest score the Cardinals have held an opponent this season after one quarter of play.



The second quarter proved to be a more balanced affair has the Cards took the second, 19-15, from Nicholls behind five points from senior Shedricka Pierson, who went 5-for-6 for the free-throw line has she drew three fouls in the quarter. Lamar was able to hold the reigning SLC Player of the Week, Chelsea Cain of the Colonels, to just five first half points. The Cardinal bench outscored the Colonels bench by a score of 15-7 as Lamar took the lead, 33-18, into the halftime break.



LU came out of the break still on top as they held Nicholls to 35 percent from the field, but the Cards converted on 50 percent of their shots from the field. Leading the Cardinals in the third was senior Jadyn Pimentel who posted six points and added two steals in the quarter. Sophomore Malay McQueen found her scoring grove has she went 2-for-2 from the field and added two free throws to tally six in the frame.



The Cardinals were able to hold back any sort of comeback has they held the Colonels to 25 percent from the field, but 14 percent from beyond the arc. The lone three from Nicholls came in the fourth period from Chyna Allen. Overall, Lamar held the Colonels to 1-for-19 from beyond the arc. Despite only knocking down 24 percent of their shots in the fourth, the Cards were able to hold the contest in their favor as the final buzzer sounded with LU on top, 66-40.



McQueen was joined by Dean in the double-digit scoring column with 11 points each. Redshirt junior Micaela Wilson added nine pints and brought in six rebounds on the night, while junior Umaja Collins added eight rebounds and five points in the Cardinal victory.



UP NEXT: The Cardinals will go back on the road and will travel to Houston Baptist as they look to open the Southland season 2-0 on the year. Tipoff is slated for 2:00 p.m. CT.