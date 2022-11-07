Lamar women drop season opener at Baylor

WACO, Texas — Opening their 2022-23 season on the road, Lamar University’s women’s basketball team traveler to Waco to meet Baylor. Despite LU grabbing an early lead and competing with the Bears in the first quarter, they couldn’t respond to a surge of BU runs as they fell 88-50 to start the season 0-1.

Akasha Davis led the way with 13 points for LU on five-of-eight shooting from the field while securing eight rebounds. In her first game as a Cardinal, Anaya Bernard tallied 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. The cardinals finished shooting 36.0% from the field, 25.0% from downtown and 57.9% from the free throw line. They tallied 22 points and got 15 of them off the bench.