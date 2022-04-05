Lamar volleyball coach Jordan Lay is moving on after two seasons

For the third time since 2017 Lamar University is in search of a volleyball coach

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — After winning nine games in 2019, Michelle Kuester was forced to step down as the Lamar women's volleyball coach. Two years later, Lamar University is searching for another replacement.

Tuesday the university posted the position of head volleyball coach, meaning Jordan Lay is out.

In two seasons under Lay, the Cardinals went (5-38), including a (1-23) record in conference games between the Southland and the WAC.

While there hasn't been any official word from Lamar, Coach Lay told 409Sports Director Ashly Elam that he has taken a position at another university.