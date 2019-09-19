BEAUMONT, Texas — Due to weather in the area and an abundance of caution for travel conditions, Lamar University's volleyball team has decided to cancel its trip to the University of North Dakota Classic.



The Cardinals are off to a 5-5 start in 2019, including a 3-1 mark at home. Lamar won't return to action until Sep. 24 when the Cardinals travel to New Orleans for Southland Conference play. LU will also play at Southeastern Louisiana on Sep. 28 before finally returning to McDonald Gym on Oct. 3, hosting Stephen F. Austin.