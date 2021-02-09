Lamar victorious in season opener

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University scored 31 first-half points and never looked back defeating North American University, 47-3, Thursday evening at Provost Umphrey Stadium.



Big Red racked up 437 yards of total offense, including 243 on the ground, while holding their guests to 138 total. LU's defense surrendered just 10 yards rushing on the night. The Cardinals did a solid job of keeping NAU's offense off the field holding the ball for nearly 14 minutes longer than the Stallions.



The Cardinals used two quarterbacks in the contest with Jalen Dummett getting the start and Mike Chandler coming off the bench. The duo completed 10-of-14 (.714) passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns. Dummett was 6-of-8 (.750) for 124 yards and two scores, while Chandler was 4-of-6 (.667) for 70 yards and a TD.



Dummett also carried the ball twice for 31 yards.



The Cardinals ground attack was led by sophomore Chaz Ward's 59 yards on 15 carries (and a touchdown), while Beaumont's James Jones added 10 carries for 50 yards and two scores.



Preseason All-WAC selection Anthony Ruffin led a swarming LU defense. He tied for team-high honors with four tackles. The Cardinal defenders recorded 8.5 tackles for losses, including five sacks and picked off one pass (Seth Johnson).



The Cardinals opened the game with two touchdowns in the first quarter, followed by three scores in the second – two touchdowns and a field goal. The final score of the half was a one-yard James Jones run with 13 seconds remaining.



The Cardinals pushed their lead to 47 before NAU was able to get on the board. The Stallions' lone score of the night came on a 35-yard field goal from Brandon Lemus with 6:01 left.



The Cardinals return to action Saturday, Sept. 11, when they travel to the Alamo City to take on UTSA. The game against the Roadrunners will kick off at 5 p.m.