Lamar University athletic director resigns, search for replacement begins

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University's athletic director resigned Thursday prompting an immediate nationwide search for his replacement.

Marco Born, who has been with the university since 2018, had been on a leave of absence since early January.

He was hired to replace previous athletic director Jason Henderson who resigned in November of 2017.

Associate Athletic Director Helene Thill has been serving as the department's action director since Born went on leave. Thill joined Lamar's athletic department as assistant athletic director for academic affairs in 2001 and was promoted to associate athletic director in 2011.

Lamar University Athletic Director Marco Born has resigned from the university, effective immediately. The university will immediately begin a national search for Born’s successor.