SAN ANTONIO — From Lamar Athletics

Junior Christian Barrett scored 14 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead Lamar University to a 76-58 victory over Incarnate Word Wednesday evening at the McDermott Center. Barrett was one of four Cardinals to reach double-digits as Big Red picked up its fourth consecutive win to move within a game of fourth place in the Southland Conference standings with four to play.

“I thought we came out focused tonight,” said LU head coach Tic Price. “We really did a good job on the glass, especially in the second half. I thought Davion did another good job of providing us a spark off the bench. I can’t say enough about the effort of Christian Barrett – 14 points and 13 rebounds – another double-double for him.”

The Cardinals started the game slow offensively knocking down just 2-of-10 (.200) in the game’s opening minutes but finished the night shooting better than 45 percent from the field, including seven three-pointers. After the cold start in the opening half, the Red and White settled down converting 14 of their next 24 attempts to close out the half.

LU also outrebounded their hosts, 35-24, on the night including 15 offensive boards. The offensive rebounds led to a 15-8 advantage in second chance points. The Cardinals also turned the ball over just 11 times on the night, including a mere five in the second half. LU forced their hosts in 17 mistakes which were converted into 24 points. Big Red also recorded a 12-point advantage in points in the paint (42-30).

In addition to Barrett, senior Josh Nzeakor scored 17 points and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds. Buster came off the bench to score 14 points on 4-of-5 (.800) shooting from three-point range. Senior Nick Garth got the start and chipped in 10, including two triples.

While the Cardinals were struggling from the field to start the game, San Antonio’s version of the Cardinals were struggling from three-point range. UIW missed its first eight attempts from long range and finished the night just 3-of-16 (.188). As a team, UIW was 21-of-45 (.467) from the field.

The Southland’s other Cardinals finished the night with two players in double figures. Christian Peevy led the way with 12 points and Dwight Murray added 10.

The game remained close for the first 11 minutes of the game until Price inserted Buster into the lineup. Buster hit consecutive threes to give LU some breathing room (19-12) and the Cards never looked back. Big Red never trailed in a game that saw their lead climb to as many as 24 points in the second half.

LU returns to action Saturday when they travel to Corpus Christi, Texas to take on the Islanders. The game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will tip off at 3:30 p.m. from the American Bank Center.