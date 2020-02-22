BEAUMONT, Texas — The Lamar University softball program opened up LU Softball Complex for the first time in 2020 and picked up two wins on the first day of the Cardinal Classic over Northern Colorado and St. John's.



WIN VS. NORTHERN COLORADO



The Cardinals got the bats rolling early on the day. Lamar rattled off eight hits in the 5-2 win over Northern Colorado. Sophomore Aaliyah Ruiz picked up the starting nod in the circle for Lamar and tossed a complete game.



In Ruiz's complete game, she allowed six hits but only gave up two runs on the afternoon with one strikeout. The Bears used a combination of two pitchers. Sophomore Maggie Thurston got the start for the Bears and tossed 5.0 innings before being relieved. Thurston allowed eight hits and gave up five runs.



Senior Jade Lewis connected on 2-of-3 to lead the Cardinals offensively and added a run to her performance. Sophomore Kristen Meyer also finished going 2-for-3, but picked up two RBIs to help Lamar defeat the Bears, 5-2.



WIN VS. ST. JOHN'S



The Cardinals got out to a slow start in the second game of the day against St. John's. Lamar and the Red Storm met on the field nearly a week ago, and the Cards took a decisive victory in five innings of the Johnnies, but St. John's did not go down easily on Friday evening.



Lamar's Jade Lewis tossed 4.1 innings, giving up three runs on eight hits. Lewis doubled as a batter as well and finished the night going 2-for-2 with an RBI.



Senior Shannon Klaus continued to bring in the big plays for Lamar. Klaus started the game of with a double to center field and never looked back. The Cedar Creek, Texas native, finished the night going 3-for-3 with two runs scored.



Senior pitcher Erin Kyle came to the circle for the Cards in the top of the fifth and went to work. The Fort Myers, Fla. native, and tossed a total of 2.2 innings and struck out two batters. The senior also only gave up one run on three hits during her time in the circle.

