Lamar softball unable to deliver in doubleheader loss

McNeese takes two from Lady Cards in Battle of The Border

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University’s softball team returned to the LU Softball Complex to face off with their border rival and currently undefeated McNeese. While LU had chances to come up with clutch hits to tie or win both games, they were unable to do so as they fell twice to the Cowgirls.

In game one, the Cardinals got into an early deficit that they couldn't overcome despite coming close. Falling to the Cowgirls 7-4, the Cardinals had three hitters with two hits in Kaylee Ancelot (RBI), Felixia Hinojosa, and Nicolette Ramirez while Sam Bean drove in two RBI with a homer. Karyana Mitchell started and was tagged with the loss giving up two runs on five hits while striking out two batters.

Game two was a tighter affair that saw McNeese hold on to a 4-2 win. LU had three hits with Ancelot picking up two plus an RBI while Aleka Xayaseng had the other hit and RBI. Although in a losing effort, Aaliyah Ruiz pitched all seven innings striking out four batters to stand six strikeouts away from 300 career batters.

Game 1: McNeese 7, LU 4

Neither team would score in the first two innings although the Cowgirls would threaten in both the first and second innings. McNeese broke through in the third with a two-run, two-out single. With two outs in the fourth, Ancelot circled the bases with a triple before scoring on an error by the centerfielder to cut McNeese's lead to 2-1.

The Cowgirls extended their lead to 4-1 in the top of the fifth inning. But in the bottom half, with a runner on, Bean connected for a home run to right center to cut the lead to 4-3. The Cowgirls then pushed three runs in the sixth inning and then had to hold the Cardinals to a bases loaded situation in the bottom half of the sixth. All LU could muster was a seventh-inning double by Ancelot to score Big Red's fourth run of the contest.

Game 2: McNeese 4, LU 2

Through two innings, Ruiz would keep McNeese off the scoreboard despite two early Cardinal errors. But with one out in the third and a runner on base, a single plus another LU error put Cowgirl runners at second and third. A bunt single followed and McNeese led 1-0. A leadoff Cardinal walk in the bottom of the third would be thwarted off by a killing double play.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Cardinals knotted the score as Ancelot drove in pinch runner Estella Garza from first with a double. Yet, the Cowgirls retook the lead in the top of the fifth inning and would add a run over the next two innings to go up 4-1. But the Cardinals wouldn’t back down as Xayaseng delivered a crucial RBI single putting herself as the tying run for Bean. Bean gave the ball a good lift, but it was to the left fielder’s glove ending LU’s hopes for a comeback win.