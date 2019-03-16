BEAUMONT, Texas — From Lamar Athletics

The Lamar University softball team got back in the win column on Friday evening with a doubleheader sweep of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Big Red came away with a 5-4 walking off in game one and a 5-4 win in game two.



With the wins, LU improves to 13-15 on the season and 4-1 in SLC play.



In the first game, Cardinals Kelly Meeuwsen hit a triple in the top of the fifth inning. The triple by Meeuwsen was her 13th triple of her career, which ties the LU career record.



Prior to the start of the contest on Saturday, the Cardinals will have Abigail Arias throw out the first pitch. There will be a special on-field ceremony following the contest.



Game One

LU looked to jump out to an early lead over the Islanders in the first game of the doubleheader as they put two runners on base early. With runners on first and second, Lamar tried a double steal and had its runner thrown out at third base. LU's next hitter grounded out ending the threat.



The top of the second inning, the Islanders tried to be the first to score. With one out, A&M-Corpus Christi hit back to back singles putting two on. Cards starter Aaliyah Ruiz then locked in and got a fly out and a strikeout ending the frame.



Texas A&M-Corpus Christi scored the first run of the game in the top of the third inning. Emilee Baker doubled to left field. Ashley Moss singled putting two runners on. Emily Vela followed with a sacrifice fly scoring one. That would be all the Islanders would get in the inning.



The Red and White responded in the bottom of the third. With one out, Shannon Klaus walked. Shaina Amir doubled and went to third when the Islanders tried to throw out Klaus at the plate but Klaus scored putting LU on the board. Jade Lewis followed with a walk. With runners on the corners, the Cardinals pulled a double steal and took a 2-1 lead.



A&M-Corpus Christi took the lead back in the top of the fourth inning. With runners on second and third with one out, Baker singled through the left side of the Cards infield, tying the game at 2-2. Moss followed with a sac fly that put the Islanders ahead, 3-2. The game remained 3-2 until the top of the fifth inning with Sammi Thomas hit a solo home run to left center field, extending the Islanders lead to 4-2.



Leading off the bottom of the fifth inning, Kelly Meeuwsen tripled to right center. The triple for Meeuwsen tied the LU career school record for triples. Klaus followed with a walk and followed stealing second. Both runners came into score on an Islanders error. The two runs tied the game at 4-4.



Heading to the bottom of the seventh, the Cards and Islander were tied at 4-4. Klaus singled left field starting the inning off. She went to second on a passed ball. Amir followed with a walk. Lewis hit into a fielder's choice that put Cards on the corner. LU loaded the bases after a Savana Guidry walk. Taylor Davis came up to the plate and singled through the right side that scored one and gave the Cardinals a 5-4 win.



Julia Voluntad picked up the win after throwing 3.1 innings of relief in the contest. She limited the Islanders to two hits in the contest.



Game Two

The Islanders struck first in the second game of the doubleheader. Kennedy Johnson singled home one in the top of the first inning. Like game one, the Cards answered back quickly. With two outs, Amir and Lewis drew back to back walks. Guidry followed with a double down the right field line that scored one tying the game at 1-1.



The game remained 1-1 until the bottom of the third inning. Klaus drew a walk and went to second on a sacrifice bunt. Lewis followed with an RBI double to left center putting the Cards ahead of the Islanders, 2-1.



The Islanders responded in the top of the fourth inning. With two on and two outs, Emilee Baker came up and hit a three-run home run to left field putting the Islanders back on top 4-2.



Lamar started chipping away at the lead and in the bottom of the fourth, trimming the lead down to one, 4-3. In the fourth inning with Taylor Murphy on second base, Meeuwsen singled down the right field line that scored Murphy.



The Red and White continued to battle and regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Murphy doubled and went to third on an Elizabeth Castillo bunt single. After Castillo stole second base, the Cards hit into a ground out. Meeuwsen followed with a two-run RBI double to left center putting the Cardinals ahead, 5-4.



Needing three outs to win the contest, Erin Kyle came up and got the first two hitters out in the frame. After a single, Kyle got Kandace Johnson to strike out ending the game. LU won game two, 5-4. Kyle picked up the win as she pitched 3.1 innings of shutout ball in relief. She only allowed three hits.



The Cards and Islanders close out the three-game series on Saturday, March 16, with first pitch set for 1 p.m. from the LU Softball Complex. Prior to the contest, Abigail Arias will throw out the first pitch. Fans are asked to stick around for a special on-field ceremony following the game.