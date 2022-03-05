Lamar softball splits doubleheader with SWAC leading Texas Southern

Linton Tosses First Career Shutout In Victory Over Texas Southern

Lamar University softball ended its non-conference season splitting a doubleheader against Texas Southern Tuesday afternoon at the LU Softball Complex.

The Cardinals shut out Texas Southern for a 1-0 victory in game one. Texas Southern (25-18) held off a rally to hold on for a 2-1 victory in game two.

Freshman pitcher Haila Linton pitched a gem in the first game. She took a no-hitter into the fourth inning and tossed her first career shutout. Linton struck out five Tigers while allowing four hits and one walk during her second complete game.

Sophomore infielder Sam Bean scored the lone run in the first inning. Sophomore outfielder Hayley Freudenberg hit a single to right-center, allowing Bean to score from first base.

Senior pitcher Aaliyah Ruiz also pitched a gem in game two. She allowed two unearned runs on four hits and two walks. The Beeville, Texas native struck out seven hitters. Her career total is now 252, which places her 17 strikeouts behind Ciara Luna for second place on the LU softball all-time list. Ruiz enters the weekend 23 strikeouts behind Laura Napoli, who finished her career with 275 strikeouts for the all-time lead in LU softball history.

Texas Southern scored both of their runs in the top of the fourth after a throwing error. The Cardinals (11-34) refused to quit though. In the sixth inning, freshman Sydney Norton was called on to pinch-hit with one out. She produced a single. Freshman Kalyn Xayaseng would be called upon to pinch-run for Norton. Another pinch-hitter, Janelle Marwitz, sent a ground ball down the left field line for a double. Xayaeng advanced to third. With one out and two runners in scoring position, freshman outfielder Piper Hankins hustled to first base on a ground ball to the pitcher. The hustle caused a high throw to first base. While Texas Southern's defense managed to get Hankins out at first, Xayaseng bolted home to place the LU on the board and provide Hankins with the RBI.