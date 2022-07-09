x
Lamar softball releases fall schedule

Cardinal fans have a chance to see Lamar softball in competition starting in October.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Before they take the field for their 2023 season, Lamar University’s softball team will get some early competition in the fall semester under head coach Amy Hooks. LU recently unveiled eight games to be played from October to early November at the LU Softball Complex. 

 LU will start with doubleheaders against San Jacinto College (10/7; 3/5PM) and Houston (10/8; 1/3 PM). Afterwards, the Cardinals will play four straight 10-inning contests with McClennan Community College (10/12; 5:30 PM), Trinity Valley Community College (10/14; 3:00 PM), Temple College (10/20; 5:00 PM) and Lamar State College – Port Arthur (11/4; 5:00 PM). 

There will be no charge on the gate fee.

#WeAreLU

