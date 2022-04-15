Lamar softball drops doubleheader to SFA

Cardinals and Ladyjacks will wrap up series Saturday at noon

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University softball had a tough Friday dropping both games of a doubleheader 11-0 and 5-0 against Stephen F. Austin at the LU Softball Complex.

Senior infielder Kaylee Ancelot reached base twice in the first game, producing a double and drawing a walk. Each of the first five hitters in the lineup reached base. Sophomore outfielders Audry Fleming and Hayley Freudenberg also produced hits.

Freshman pitcher Kelsey Pizarro (0-2) was tabbed with her first career start in game two. Although she picked up the loss, she kept the Cardinals (9-26, 4-13 in WAC play) in the game. Pizarro allowed three earned runs on six hits, one walk and one hit batter through three innings. She also struck out two Ladyjacks (21-18, 12-2 in WAC play). Senior pitcher Shelby Mixon was effective in four innings of relief, allowing two earned runs on four hits and one walk. Mixon struck out one batter.

Sophomore infielder Sam Bean extended her conference hitting streak to five games. She's also reached base in 15 consecutive WAC games. Bean produced one hit and one walk in the second game. Other Cardinals to produce hits in game two are Ancelot, Fleming and senior outfielder Aleka Xayaseng.