Lamar softball drops doubleheader to Sam Houston

Cardinals wrap up regular season Saturday against Bearkats

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University softball dropped a doubleheader against Sam Houston Friday night at the LU Softball Complex. The final scores were 2-1 and 8-0, respectively.

Freshman pitcher Haila Linton provided an excellent effort during game one. Linton tossed her third career complete game, facing 34 batters. She allowed two runs, one unearned, on nine hits, three walks and three hit batters. The Rio Vista, Texas native struck out three batters and left nine Sam Houston runners stranded.

The Cardinals (11-36, 5-18 in WAC play) had an opportunity to tie the game in the seventh inning. Junior designated player Hannah Kinkade took a plunking to lead off the inning. Senior outfielder Aleka Xayaseng replaced Kinkade on the base path as a pinch-runner. Xayaseng would score on an RBI groudout off the bat of sophomore infielder Sam Bean. Sohpomore infielder Brooke Davis, who finished 1-for-2 with a walk, was the tying run left stranded at third when the final out was recorded. Bean also finished the day 1-for-2 with a walk, extending her on-base streak against WAC opponents to 20 games.

Senior pitcher Aaliyah Ruiz struck out three batters in the second game. The Beeville, Texas native now has 254 career strikeouts. She currently sits in third place on the LU all-time list. Ruiz is 21 strikeouts behind LU softball strikeout queen Laura Napoli, who finished her career with 275 career strikeouts. Ruiz is also 15 strikeouts from matching Ciara Luna for second place.

Sophomore outfielders Audry Fleming and Hayley Freudenberg provided hits for the Cardinals. Freudenberg produced a triple in the first inning.