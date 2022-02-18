Lamar softball drops a pair at Cardinals Classic

LU opens Cardinals Classic with two one-run losses

BEAUMONT, Texas — Sometimes a record isn't a true reflection of what is happening.

The Lamar softball team dropped to (1-6) on the young season, but the team continues to show improvement after a disappointing 2021 campaign that saw the Cardinals go (8-43).

In their opening game of the Cardinal Classic, Lamar trailed Creighton 3-0 when they came to bat in the fourth inning. Nicolette Ramirez cut into that lead with a RBI double that plated Audry Fleming.

Later in the frame Han Kinkade would tie things up with a two RBI double.

The Bluejays answered with a three spot of their own in the fourth, but the Cardinals refused to lay down.

Lamar rallied for four runs in the sixth, capped off by a Kaylee Ancelot single that gave the Cardinals their first lead of the afternoon, 7-6.

Unfortunately LU couldn't hold on with Creighton (5-2) rallying for two runs in the seventh to win, 8-7.

The Cardinals second game of the day was didn't have as many fireworks, but once again came down to the wire with New Mexico holding on 2-1.

The Lobos (4-2) two-run fourth inning turned out to be the difference maker with Big Red only managing one run on four hits.