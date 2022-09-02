Lamar soccer's Steve Holeman leaving for Texas State

After six seasons Steve Holeman is leaving Lamar to take over the Texas State soccer program

BEAUMONT, Texas — Coaching changes have been a hot topic at all levels for just about every sport lately.

Wednesday afternoon the latest move coming out of Lamar University.

Women's soccer coach Steve Holeman is leaving Beaumont to take over the program at Texas State.

Holeman arrived at Lamar in 2016 after leading Auburn, Ole Miss and Georgia out of the SEC.

In his six seasons, the Cardinals soccer program was taken to another level, advancing to the NCAA Tournament twice with a pair of Southland Conference championships and two Southland Tournament titles.

Last season Big Red was (10-8-2), but six of those losses came out of conference against some of the stiffest competition in the country.

Holeman's final time leading LU came in the school's first WAC Tournament appearance that ended in the semifinals.

Meanwhile Texas State was (7-8-2). They were eliminated in the first round of the Sun Belt Tournament.

𝘼 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙚𝙧𝙖 𝙞𝙣 𝙎𝙖𝙣 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙤𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝙩𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮!



Welcome Steve Holeman as Texas State's new head coach!



📰: https://t.co/fBlXtjeHYV#EatEmUp #SunBeltWSOC pic.twitter.com/5IDvBDGSCD — Texas State Soccer (@TXStateSoccer) February 9, 2022

Lamar University released the following statement.

Lamar University head soccer coach, Steve Holeman, has resigned to take a similar position at Texas State announced university officials Wednesday afternoon.

Holeman arrived in Beaumont in 2016 and over the course of the next six seasons turned LU into a conference power. During that time, the Cardinals posted a 66-43-8 (.598) overall record with a 41-16-7 (.695) conference mark (Southland and WAC). The Cardinals also won two Southland Conference regular season and tournament titles, and advanced to two NCAA Championships during his time in Beaumont.