BEAUMONT, Texas — Due to inclement weather in the area, Lamar University's soccer match has been rescheduled from Friday evening to Saturday evening at the LU Soccer Complex.



The Cardinals were originally set to host Nicholls (3-3-1) Friday night for the opening of Southland Conference play before Tropical Storm Imelda impacted the area. Big Red (3-5) hopes to host the Colonels Saturday night, but weather could continue to impact the calendar. Cardinal fans should stay tuned to LamarCardinals.com for further news.