Lamar soccer is battling to the top of the Southland Conference

The Cardinals face defending conference champions Northwestern State on the road.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Big Red has made a big statement earning the soccer program’s best start winning four games and one tie so far.

“ I thought that we had a pretty tough non-conference schedule," said Cardinals head coach Nathan Kogut. "I try to go in every game just focused on that. I don’t ever try to go even bigger picture and think long term. When I got here it was like we didn’t know who we were going to have come August, so to be where we are is a testament to the group that we’ve got.”

Coach Kogut says the team’s defensive focus is its highlight so they’re turning attention to their attack.

“There are some things that we’ve worked on to get better when we have the ball, but the way that we defend has really helped us in our attack and that’s always been a focus," said Coach Kogut. "I’d like to score five goals every game but the last couple of weeks have shown that’s just not what’s going to happen, so that’s a big piece of what we focused on.”

The Cardinals face defending conference champions Northwestern State on the road this week and are looking to become the new conference best.

“Our exhibition was on the road," said Coach Kogut. "We were not very good and I was very worried going into last week against South Alabama, but we raised our game to match them, so to go on the road tomorrow is it is a test and we have a quality opponent."