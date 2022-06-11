Lamar soccer captures Southland Conference Tournament title

LU soccer will play in the NCAA Tournament for the third time since 2017

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Tied at one at halftime, Lamar University’s soccer team scored three times in the second half to clinch their third ever Southland Conference Championship with a 4-1 win over Texas A&M-Commerce. Having secured a regular season title earlier, Big Red clinched a double in winning two titles in the same season. With this win, the Cardinals have also clinched the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Ellis and Kitaru would shine for LU with two goals apiece while each of them dished out an assist. LU’s offense was on display as they outshot the Lions 29-12 all throughout the match. Nicole Panis was in goal for all 90 minutes and earned five saves.

The first half saw LU take command offensively as they fired 16 shots while holding the Lions to just four. However, after 19 scoreless minutes, AMC struck the first goal putting LU behind 1-0. Big Red would have two chances to equalize over the next 12 minutes. But then, Kitaru made sure that LU didn’t go into the break down a goal. With her first goal of the match, she knotted the score at one in the 32nd minute.

Tied after halftime, the Cardinals would continue to apply the pressure and in the 57th minute, LU broke through as Kitaru’s shot was deflected off the AMC keeper, but Ellis was there to score off the rebound and it was 2-1 in the Big Red’s favor. AMC’s only threat to equalize was in the 66th minute before Panis made a big save, which snuffed out any chance of a Lion comeback. Kitaru would extend LU’s lead to 3-1 in the 77th minute before Ellis sealed the championship with an 88th minute goal.

Kitaru was named the SLC tournament MVP while she, Ellis, Panis, Laura Linares, and Abby Gemza were selected to the All-Tournament team.

“I am so excited for our girls,” said head coach Nathan Kogut. “To win the double after a long year is a testament to the love and character of our players. We battled and fought and scored some good goals to put this game. Hats off to Commerce, because they played an incredible tournament.”